Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported $330.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Stores - End of period : 2,795 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,790.

: 2,795 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,790. Same-store sales : 6.9% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6.9% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on five analysts. EOP Franchise Stores : 2,514 versus 2,507 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,514 versus 2,507 estimated by five analysts on average. EOP Corporate Stores : 281 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 283.

: 281 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 283. Total Stores - New stores opened : 35 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 35 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts. Total Stores - Beginning of period : 2,762 versus 2,763 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,762 versus 2,763 estimated by four analysts on average. Corporate-owned same store sales : 6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Franchise segment : $113.68 million compared to the $113.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $113.68 million compared to the $113.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue- Corporate-owned clubs : $137.83 million versus $141.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.

: $137.83 million versus $141.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change. Revenue- Equipment segment : $78.84 million compared to the $68.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.

: $78.84 million compared to the $68.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year. Revenue- Franchise : $92.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $92.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenue- National advertising fund revenue: $21.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

