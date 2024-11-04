Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Planet Fitness (PLNT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 3.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $283.73 million, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Planet Fitness metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' will likely reach $122.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Equipment segment' reaching $55.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- National advertising fund' of $18.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Franchise' at $84.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Same-store sales' stands at 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Stores - End of period' will reach 2,644. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,498.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EOP Franchise Stores' will reach 2,381. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,254 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EOP Corporate Stores' should arrive at 264. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 244.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate-owned same store sales' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Stores - New stores opened' to come in at 29. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Franchisee-owned same store sales' should come in at 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Stores - Beginning of period' to reach 2,617. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,472 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Planet Fitness shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

