Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported revenue of $286.46 million, up 27.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +20.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales : 8.7% compared to the 8.87% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 8.7% compared to the 8.87% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Stores - End of period : 2472 versus 2478.86 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2472 versus 2478.86 estimated by seven analysts on average. Corporate-owned same store sales : 12.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.53%.

: 12.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.53%. Franchisee-owned same store sales : 8.6% versus 8.93% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8.6% versus 8.93% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Stores - New stores opened : 26 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34.5.

: 26 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34.5. Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened : 23 compared to the 30.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 23 compared to the 30.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Corporate-owned stores - New stores opened : 3 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.

: 3 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4. Revenue- National advertising fund : $18 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $17.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.

: $18 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $17.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%. Revenue- Franchise : $80.85 million versus $78.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

: $80.85 million versus $78.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change. Revenue- Equipment segment : $73.86 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $41.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.6%.

: $73.86 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $41.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.6%. Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment : $113.76 million compared to the $113.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $113.76 million compared to the $113.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Revenue- Franchise segment: $98.80 million versus $101.03 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.