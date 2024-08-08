Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported revenue of $300.94 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +9.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales : 4.2% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 4.2% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Stores - End of period : 2,617 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,623.

: 2,617 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,623. EOP Franchise Stores : 2,358 versus 2,361 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,358 versus 2,361 estimated by six analysts on average. EOP Corporate Stores : 259 versus 262 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 259 versus 262 estimated by six analysts on average. Corporate-owned same store sales : 4% versus 5.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4% versus 5.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Stores - New stores opened : 18 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25.

: 18 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25. Franchisee-owned same store sales : 4.3% versus 5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4.3% versus 5% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- National advertising fund : $20.11 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $19.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $20.11 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $19.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Revenue- Franchise : $87.68 million versus $86.80 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $87.68 million versus $86.80 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Equipment segment : $67.69 million versus $57.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

: $67.69 million versus $57.39 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment : $125.47 million versus $126.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $125.47 million versus $126.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Franchise segment : $107.79 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $107.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.