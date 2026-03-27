Planet Fitness (PLNT) Price Target Decreased by 14.49% to 113.28

The average one-year price target for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has been revised to $113.28 / share. This is a decrease of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $132.48 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.23% from the latest reported closing price of $75.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an decrease of 357 owner(s) or 40.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.25%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.78% to 93,579K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,236K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 9.68% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 4,878K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,503K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares , representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,422K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,765K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 88.63% over the last quarter.

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