Is Planet Fitness (PLNT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Planet Fitness (PLNT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Planet Fitness is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Planet Fitness is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLNT has gained about 34.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.7% on average. This shows that Planet Fitness is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Walt Disney (DIS). The stock has returned 24.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Planet Fitness is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.4% this year, meaning that PLNT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Walt Disney, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved +16.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Planet Fitness and Walt Disney. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

