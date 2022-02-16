Planet Fitness (PLNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed at $95.82, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the fitness center operator had gained 13.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $179.61 million, up 34.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. Planet Fitness is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Planet Fitness's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.78.

We can also see that PLNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.