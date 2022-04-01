Planet Fitness (PLNT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed the most recent trading day at $84.69, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the fitness center operator had gained 3.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Planet Fitness will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Planet Fitness is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $187.73 million, up 67.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +85.37% and +55.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Planet Fitness is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Planet Fitness's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.67, so we one might conclude that Planet Fitness is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PLNT's PEG ratio is currently 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

