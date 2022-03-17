Planet Fitness (PLNT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed at $86.59, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fitness center operator had lost 9.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Planet Fitness is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $187.38 million, up 67.49% from the year-ago period.

PLNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.22 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.37% and +55.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.92% lower. Planet Fitness is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Planet Fitness is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.5.

Also, we should mention that PLNT has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

