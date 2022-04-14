Planet Fitness (PLNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Planet Fitness (PLNT) closed at $86.29, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the fitness center operator had lost 1.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Planet Fitness as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 170% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $187.99 million, up 68.03% from the year-ago period.

PLNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $915.66 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.37% and +55.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Planet Fitness. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Planet Fitness is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Planet Fitness is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.07, so we one might conclude that Planet Fitness is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PLNT has a PEG ratio of 2.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.