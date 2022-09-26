Planet Fitness' (NYSE:PLNT) earnings growth rate lags the 16% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 25% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 107% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

While the stock has fallen 15% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Planet Fitness achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.9% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 75.94.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:PLNT Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

We know that Planet Fitness has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Planet Fitness will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Planet Fitness shareholders did even worse, losing 31%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Planet Fitness has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

