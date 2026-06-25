Planet Fitness Names Sudhanshu Priyadarshi CFO

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), an operator of fitness centers, on Thursday said it has appointed Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as chief financial officer and president, international, effective immediately.

Priyadarshi succeeds interim CFO Tom Fitzgerald, who will remain with the company as an advisor through mid-September 2026 to support the transition.

Priyadarshi brings more than 25 years of experience in consumer-facing businesses. He most recently served as chief financial officer and president, international, at Keurig Dr Pepper.

Planet Fitness shares closed at $53.86 on Wednesday, up 3.90%.

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