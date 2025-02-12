Planet Fitness Names Bill Bode COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness (PLNT) has realigned its leadership team with new appointments which will take effect on March 3, 2025. Bill Bode, currently Division President, U.S. Franchise, will move into the newly-created Chief Operating Officer role and will oversee operations for both franchise and corporate clubs. Jennifer Simmons, currently Division President, Corporate Clubs, will move into the newly-created Chief Strategy Officer role.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Jennifer Simmons will be responsible for ensuring a data-driven approach to support the execution of the company's strategic imperatives, and identifying emerging trends.

