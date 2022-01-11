Planet Fitness is Buying Its Biggest Franchisee for $800 Million

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

It's the dead of New Year's Resolutions season, when eliminating flab is top of Americans' minds. So what better time to buy a gym or, better yet, 114 of them?

On Tuesday, that's exactly what discount exercise giant Planet Fitness did, announcing plans to acquire its largest franchisee, Sunshine Fitness, for $800 million.

Bulk Up While the Competition's Down

The gym industry took a bigger beating than a heavy bag in George Foreman's sights during the pandemic. Nearly a quarter, or 9,100, health and fitness clubs closed for good, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, while gym usage dropped 50% at the height of public health restrictions. Some of the industry's most famous brands — including Gold's Gym, 24 Hour Fitness, and New York Sports Clubs owner Town Sports — filed for bankruptcy.

For those still standing, like Planet Fitness, the turmoil has created a window of opportunity to shore up business while competitors are on the ropes. Last year, the company added 1.7 million customers for a membership total of 15.2 million, opened a greater-than-expected 132 new locations, and watched its share price climb 17%. To boot, the Sunshine announcement comes just as gym traffic turned the corner:

Visits to gyms climbed 1% above pre pandemic 2019 traffic in November and December, according to data from Placer.ai, though January could be impacted by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

Planet Fitness has 2,254 locations worldwide and, pending the completion of the Sunshine transaction, it will own 10% of those outright.

Back on the Bike: As people began returning to pre pandemic gym levels in November, pandemic phenom Peloton, whose household fitness bikes were lockdown essentials, cut its annual revenue forecast by up to $1 billion. After watching its stock fall over 70% in 2020, it might be the one fitness company that wouldn't say no to a little more stay-at-home juice.

