Planet Fitness Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $35.34 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $33.68 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.15 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $285.09 million from $281.27 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $35.34 Mln. vs. $33.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $285.09 Mln vs. $281.27 Mln last year.

