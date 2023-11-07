Planet Fitness Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.134 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $26.913 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.803 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $277.551 million from $244.386 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $39.134 Mln. vs. $26.913 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $277.551 Mln vs. $244.386 Mln last year.

