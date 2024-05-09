Planet Fitness Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $34.309 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $22.705 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.277 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $248.017 million from $222.225 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.309 Mln. vs. $22.705 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $248.017 Mln vs. $222.225 Mln last year.

