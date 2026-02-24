Planet Fitness Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $60.39 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $47.08 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.00 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $376.26 million from $340.45 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

