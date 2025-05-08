Planet Fitness Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $41.86 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $34.30 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Planet Fitness Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.03 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $276.66 million from $248.01 million last year.

Planet Fitness Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

