Planet Fitness Inc - (PLNT) Price Target Increased by 11.21% to 73.20

The average one-year price target for Planet Fitness Inc - (NYSE:PLNT) has been revised to 73.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.21% from the prior estimate of 65.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from the latest reported closing price of 65.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness Inc -. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 111,647K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,957K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,926K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 33.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 93.36% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,044K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing an increase of 62.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 64.37% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,672K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 9.03% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,638K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

