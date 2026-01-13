Planet Fitness Ends 2025 Strong on Membership Growth & Unit Expansion

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT recently released an overview of its key year-end operational metrics. Following the news, PLNT stock declined 5.9% during the trading session yesterday.

Key Growth Indicators at Year-End

The company continues to benefit from evolving global fitness trends while creating value for shareholders. Management highlighted record participation in the High School Summer Pass Program, reflecting strong engagement with younger consumers. Additionally, Planet Fitness agreed with franchisees to shift a portion of advertising contributions from local to national marketing funds starting in 2026, a move expected to enhance marketing efficiency and support future member growth.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Planet Fitness expanded its membership base to approximately 20.8 million, reflecting sustained demand for its low-cost, accessible fitness model. For the full year, system-wide same-club sales increased by 6.7%.



During 2025, the company installed equipment in 152 new franchised locations and opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs, including 23 corporate-owned locations. These additions brought the system-wide club count to 2,896 as of year-end.



Overall, PLNT is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for fitness in 2026, as consumers increasingly prioritize health and well-being. By continuing to enhance the member experience and accelerate new club development, the company remains focused on strengthening its leadership position within the industry.

PLNT’s Share Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness have gained 7.5% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 6% rise. Despite persistent inflationary pressures and heightened competitive intensity, the stock continues to demonstrate a favorable trajectory. This performance is underpinned by ongoing operating efficiencies, robust franchise expansion and higher equipment sales, which collectively remain key drivers of the company’s long-term, sustainable growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Planet Fitness currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



American Public Education APEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 173.7%, on average. APEI stock has moved up 30.5% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.1% and 105.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Stride, Inc. LRN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. LRN stock has declined 48.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stride’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 4.6% and 3.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average. BYD stock has gained 6.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming’s 2026 sales implies a decline of 2.3%, while EPS indicates growth of 9% from the year-ago levels.

