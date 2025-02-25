PLANET FITNESS Earnings Results: $PLNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLANET FITNESS ($PLNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $340,450,000, beating estimates of $331,212,870 by $9,237,130.

PLANET FITNESS Insider Trading Activity

PLANET FITNESS insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J III FITZGERALD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,848 shares for an estimated $1,598,763 .

. JENNIFER SIMMONS (Div President, Corp Stores) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $1,101,820 .

. WILLIAM BODE (Div. President, U.S. Franchise) sold 4,641 shares for an estimated $464,772

PLANET FITNESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of PLANET FITNESS stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

