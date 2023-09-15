News & Insights

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau Steps Down

September 15, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), a franchisor and operator of fitness centers, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Rondeau, has stepped down as part of the company's decision to transition to new leadership.

Subsequently, Planet Fitness has appointed its Board member, Craig R. Benson, as Interim CEO with immediate effect.

With the support of an executive search firm, PLNT has launched a hunt to find a permanent CEO considering both internal and external candidates.

