Planet Fitness Appoints Jay Stasz To Succeed Tom Fitzgerald As CFO

(RTTNews) - Fitness centers operator Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Jay Stasz as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 15, 2024. Stasz will join the Company on November 4, 2024, and will work with current CFO Tom Fitzgerald until assuming the role.

As previously announced, Fitzgerald will remain an employee of the Company through December 31, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition and will serve in a consulting capacity with the Company through March 31, 2025.

Stasz is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in diverse retail and consumer-facing environments. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Savers Value Village, the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada, from 2022 to 2024.

Prior to Savers, he served for seven years at Ollie's Bargain Outlet, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, most recently as CFO from 2018 to 2022. Earlier in his career, Stasz served in several roles of increasing responsibility at Sports Authority between 1998 and 2015.

