Planet Fitness Appoints Jay Stasz as New CFO

October 30, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Planet Fitness ( (PLNT) ) has issued an announcement.

Planet Fitness has appointed Jay Stasz as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2024, succeeding Tom Fitzgerald. Stasz, with over 25 years of experience, most recently served as CFO at Savers Value Village and has held significant roles at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Sports Authority. His leadership is expected to support Planet Fitness’s strategic growth in fitness markets both domestically and internationally. This move aligns with Planet Fitness’s mission to enhance member experiences and shareholder value.

