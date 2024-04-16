Planet Fitness Appoints Colleen Keating As CEO

(RTTNews) - Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) announced Tuesday that it has appointed Colleen Keating as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective June 10, 2024. At that time, Craig Benson will resign as Interim CEO but will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The company said Keating's appointment is the culmination of an extensive search process conducted by the Board of Directors.

Keating is a proven executive that brings is over three decades of experience across hospitality, real estate, operations and franchise management, with expertise in brand management and leading customer-facing organizations.

Keating most recently served as CEO of FirstKey Homes LLC since 2020. Prior to that, she served as the Chief Operating Officer, Americas of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier in her career, she spent 16 years with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., serving in a variety of leadership positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Compliance, North America from 2014 to 2016, and Senior Vice President of Operations, North Region from 2012 to 2014.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.