Planet Based Foods Secures $1M in Private Placement

May 31, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Planet Based Foods Global Inc (TSE:PBF) has released an update.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc., a producer of hemp-based food alternatives, has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD $1,000,000 by issuing subordinate voting shares at $0.10 each. The capital raised will bolster the company’s working capital and support corporate activities. Committed to sustainable plant-based products, the company continues to innovate in the vegan food industry with hemp as a cornerstone ingredient.

