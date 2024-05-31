Planet Based Foods Secures $1M in Private Placement

Planet Based Foods Global Inc (TSE:PBF) has released an update.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc., a producer of hemp-based food alternatives, has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD $1,000,000 by issuing subordinate voting shares at $0.10 each. The capital raised will bolster the company’s working capital and support corporate activities. Committed to sustainable plant-based products, the company continues to innovate in the vegan food industry with hemp as a cornerstone ingredient.

For further insights into TSE:PBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.