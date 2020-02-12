Planet 13 Reaches Record Sales in January

Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) released an update on Feb. 6 announcing that revenue for January was a new record. While it didn't disclose a specific figure, it said it was approximately 10% more than what it calls the "seasonally slow months of November and December."

In the company's last monthly update in November, Planet 13's revenue for January 2019 was just under $4.1 million. A year ago, however, Planet 13 had an average ticket of $84.69. The average has steadily been increasing over the past year and for the past two months, the company's average ticket has been around $100.

Planet 13's co-CEO Larry Scheffler believes there's still potential for the average ticket to rise as the company expands its SuperStore location in Las Vegas. "As we add additional attractions and store-in-store options we expect the cross promotion and improved customer experience to continue to drive traffic and ticket growth," he said.

Image source: Getty Images.

Planet 13's SuperStore is the key to the company's growth

The SuperStore is much than just a dispensary, it's become an attraction for tourists. Located near the Strip, the complex is adding restaurants, cafes, and even has a cannabis museum coming to its 112,000 square foot location.

In November, the company released its third-quarter results which showed the cannabis company generated $16.7 million in sales, a 241% increase from the prior-year period. The company also captured 9.1% of Nevada's total dispensary revenue during the quarter.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.