Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks -Spain's Vueling rolls out pet treats

December 04, 2023 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday, adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe.

Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to 8 kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros ($3.78) and 5.50 euros, respectively.

A significant part of Vueling's customer base travels with pets and there is demand for such a service, the airline said. "We are trying to be diverse," it added.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Andrei Khalip and Susan Fenton)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

