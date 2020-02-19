Planemaker Embraer's backlog rises on orders of new E2 jets

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The value of future firm orders at Brazil planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA rose modestly to $16.8 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a securities filing, on the back of increased orders of its newest E195-E2 jet.

Embraer delivered a total of 81 jets in the quarter, compared to 69 a year ago, lifted mostly by increased deliveries of executive jets.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Edmund Blair)

