Companies

Planemaker Embraer reaffirms guidance as net loss narrows

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA reaffirmed full-year guidance after reporting a narrowing of first-quarter net losses as improved margins helped to offset a seasonal sales dip.

Adds details, guidance info

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA reaffirmed full-year guidance after reporting a narrowing of first-quarter net losses as improved margins helped to offset a seasonal sales dip.

The company stuck to all aspects of its 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, noting that it still expects revenue to reach between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.

Full-year deliveries are projected at 100 to 110 executive jets and 60 to 70 commercial jets.

Embraer reported a first-quarter adjusted net loss of 428 million reais ($86.22 million), narrowing from a 522.9 million real loss in the same period last year.

The planemaker announced this month that it delivered a total of 14 jets in the first three months of 2022, down 36% from a year earlier.

Its consolidated gross margin, however, jumped to 20.3% from 9.5% a year ago, helping it offset lower than usual deliveries.

($1 = 4.9642 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular