Planemaker Embraer posts Q4 loss, suspends 2020 guidance due to coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA on Thursday reported a net loss of $209.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the manufacturer grappled with the coronavirus pandemic that so far has led it to suspend production in Brazil.

The company produces some executive jets in Florida.

Embraer said it had not seen significant change in demand in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but suspended its 2020 financial guidance regardless,

Embraer is in the final stages of a $4.2 billion deal with Boeing BA.N that has suffered multiple delays due to a strict antitrust review in the European Union. The EU is now expected to issue its decision after June 23, Embraer said.

Some analysts say the deal is at risk because Embraer's share price has fallen extensively in recent months and Boeing is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to the grounded 737 MAX planes following two deadly crashes and the coronavirus outbreak that has led to a collapse in demand for air travel.

Embraer also disclosed an impairment charge of $71.6 million in its executive jets division and $54 million in costs related to the Boeing deal that weighed over its fourth-quarter net income result.

