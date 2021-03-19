Companies

Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in Q4 despite revenue drop

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Brazil planemaker Embraer on Friday reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter, narrowing its losses significantly compared to last year despite revenue that came in 12% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Embraer said its cash position remained stable at $2.8 billion. The pandemic has crippled demand for commercial air travel, which has affected the company's main business line.

