Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in Q4 despite revenue drop

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA on Friday reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter, narrowing its losses significantly compared to last year despite revenue that came in 12% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Embraer said its cash position remained stable at $2.8 billion. The pandemic has crippled demand for commercial air travel, which has affected the company's main business line.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)

