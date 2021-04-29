Planemaker Embraer narrows loss to $90 mln in Q1

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Thursday reported a $90 million net loss in the first quarter, a significant improvement from a year ago thanks to higher deliveries of commercial aircraft as pandemic pressures ease.

Embraer also said it had sealed a firm order for the sale of 30 E195-E2 jets to an undisclosed customer, with deliveries beginning in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)

