Planemaker Embraer narrows loss to $90 mln in Q1

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Thursday reported a $90 million net loss in the first quarter, a significant improvement from a year ago thanks to higher deliveries of commercial aircraft as pandemic pressures ease.

Embraer also said it had sealed a firm order for the sale of 30 E195-E2 jets to an undisclosed customer, with deliveries beginning in 2022.

