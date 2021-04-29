Commodities
AIR

Planemaker Airbus maintains forecasts as core profit rises

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Airbus on Thursday posted higher first-quarter core earnings but kept forecasts unchanged as its chief executive warned of uncertainty while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA on Thursday posted higher first-quarter core earnings but kept forecasts unchanged as its chief executive warned of uncertainty while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The world's largest commercial jetmaker said adjusted operating profit rose 147% to 694 million euros ($841.6 million) on broadly stable revenues which slipped 2% to 10.46 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Companies Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular