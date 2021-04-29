Planemaker Airbus maintains forecasts as core profit rises

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Airbus AIR.PA on Thursday posted higher first-quarter core earnings but kept forecasts unchanged as its chief executive warned of uncertainty while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The world's largest commercial jetmaker said adjusted operating profit rose 147% to 694 million euros ($841.6 million) on broadly stable revenues which slipped 2% to 10.46 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

