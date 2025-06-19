Plane Tickets Are Up — but These 5 Summer Destinations Are Still a Steal

If there’s one constant every summer traveler must contend with, it’s the sense that every vacation feels just a little pricier than the last. Given that we don’t have the power of teleportation (yet — c’mon tech wizards, make it happen!), air travel remains the most viable option for most destinations. Yet the price of a plane ticket seems to tick steadily upward, making you wonder if you need to ground your summer plans.

Worry not. Your fun can still take flight if you choose a few strategic destinations that are more affordable than others. There’s plenty of pleasure to be had in these hot spots, from good food to great views, sun-soaked beaches to urban adventures. Best of all? You’ll return home with memories — not maxed-out credit cards.

1. The Algarve, Portugal

When Forbes analyzed the UK Post Office’s report on affordable destinations for travelers from the UK and America in 2025, this sun-swept region along Portugal’s southern coast came in at No. 1. While its elegant beaches and charming towns look straight out of a luxury brochure, travelers can expect surprisingly low prices on meals and drinks. Forbes estimates that the daily average budget for travel essentials is only $76.06.

If you’re looking to dine out in style, you still won’t spend big. As Forbes puts it, “In the Algarve, a three-course dinner for two with wine costs about $52.03, which is a third of the cost of what you’d pay in New York City. Beautiful beaches, pretty beachside towns and world-class golf courses add to the Algarve’s appeal.”

2. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you’re asked to imagine an affordable vacation. It might even top your list of most expensive bucket-list trips. But Forbes has some good news: The cost of daily tourist essentials is only about $81.71 — far lower than other major global capitals like London or Paris.

What’s driving the savings? Forbes author Laura Begley Bloom notes, “Japan’s weaker yen and relatively low inflation add to Tokyo’s value-for-money — making it the best deal it’s been in years.” That combo helps your dollar go further, whether you’re sampling street ramen or visiting serene temples.

3. Kuta, Bali

Whether you’re a surf fiend or just love to watch the pros take to the ocean, you could do worse than Kuta, Bali, a coastal town known for its white-sand beaches, laid-back vibes and low prices. You can stroll along the five-mile beachfront, grab drinks at a beach bar, and even get a massage — without straining your budget.

Forbes breaks down the average daily cost to roughly $86.28, calling out “low-cost sunset beach dinners and massages for under $15.”

4. Sydney, Australia

A long-haul flight to Sydney might sound expensive — and it usually is. But this summer, airfare prices are trending lower. As of June 19, a search on Google Flights shows round-trip tickets from Washington, D.C., to Sydney available for under $1,000 for travel in late July through mid-August.

That’s a solid deal considering the 20-plus-hour journey and the once-in-a-lifetime experience waiting on the other end. From iconic sights like the Sydney Opera House to beachside neighborhoods and vibrant food markets, you’ll get plenty of value for the price of admission, even if it’s a long haul to get there.

5. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City continues to cement its place as one of the most vibrant — and value-packed — destinations in the world. According to KAYAK, flights this summer average around $413 round trip, making it one of the most affordable international options.

Even better? Mexico City ranks fourth on KAYAK’s list of cheapest all-in international trips, factoring in both airfare and hotel stays. Between the bustling art and food scenes, historic neighborhoods, and cool weather compared to coastal resorts, you’ll get maximum cultural payoff for minimal cost.

Bottom Line

If you’re leery of rising airfares this summer, you can still find some pretty terrific — and even exotic — destinations that won’t derail your budget. Smart travelers know that affordability isn’t about skipping the trip. It’s about picking the right one.

