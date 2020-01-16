Plane parts maker FACC cuts 2019 earnings forecast

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Plane parts maker FACC FACC.VI on Thursday cut its earnings forecast for its shortened fiscal year 2019 but confirmed its medium-term earnings target.

The Austrian headquartered group, owned by China's Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) 000768.SZ, now expects the profit margin to come in at 5.2% to 5.7% after previously forecasting 6%.

"The medium-term growth and earnings targets remain unchanged, albeit depending on the market development - significant rate increases on growth projects have been completed," FACC said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Emma Thomasson)

