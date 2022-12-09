Plane believed to be carrying Griner lands in U.S. - AP

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday, Associated Press reported.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

