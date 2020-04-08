Plan to Restart the Economy Soon Would Rely on Antibody Testing

Those tests are just beginning to become available, and while they have been the subject of enormous attention in recent days, scientific questions remain.

Those tests are just beginning to become available, and while they have been the subject of enormous attention in recent days, scientific questions remain.

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to restart the U.S. economy that relies on widespread testing to allow workers to get back to work, Bloomberg reported Tuesday evening.

According to the Bloomberg report, the plan would begin by relaxing restrictions in small cities that haven’t seen a boom in Covid-19 cases. The plan could be put into effect in as little as four weeks. The plan could rely on blood tests that determine whether people have previously been exposed to the virus, and might be immune.

Those tests are just beginning to become available, and while they have been the subject of enormous attention in recent days, scientific questions remain. It isn’t clear what volume of antibodies to the virus that causes Covid-19 need to be present for a person to be immune from future infection, or how long that immunity lasts.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also emphasized the possibility of antibody testing to return people to the workforce. On Tuesday, he said he was speaking with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about quickly being able to do a large number of antibody tests.

“We are interested in working with private companies that can actually bring this testing capacity to scale and to scale quickly, because again if you have the antibody testing that’s part, if you can then test if a person is positive for the virus and you can do it that day you can get those results in 15 minutes, that’s also another way to get back to life and do it quickly,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, Politico reported Tuesday evening that the White House, in an initiative led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is seeking to create a national network to track Covid-19 cases, hospital resources, and other metrics. The network would use private-sector databases, according to Politico’s report, and is meant to help make decisions about which parts of the country could get back to work. The plan has raised privacy concerns, according to Politico.

Asked at a news conference on Monday whether he thought restrictions would be lifted on April 30, President Trump didn’t answer directly. “I don’t want to comment on that, but I can tell you that we certainly want to try.”

S&P 500 futures were up 1.2% on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, there were 399,929 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. and 12,911 deaths, according to the online dashboard maintained by Johns Hopkins University. New York state reported 731 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday alone.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.