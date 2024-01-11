Plan to Claim Social Security in 2024? Here's When You Can Sign Up

Applying for Social Security is a process that begins well before the first check shows up in your bank account. You may have decided you'd like to start taking your benefits on a certain date, but the Social Security Administration first has to verify that you're eligible to do so -- and the rules are more complicated than you'd expect.

If you're thinking about signing up in 2024, here's what you need to know about when you can apply and when you'll get your first check.

You can apply up to four months before you plan to start receiving benefits

The Social Security Administration allows you to apply for Social Security up to four months before you'd like to start receiving benefits, and it's advantageous to do so. The government needs to verify your eligibility before it can approve your Social Security claim, and that takes several weeks, at a minimum. It can take even longer if you're missing important documentation or make errors on your application form. Applying early gives you plenty of time to sort through any issues.

If you've already turned 62 (or more), applying for benefits is pretty straightforward. If you want to begin collecting benefits in June, you can apply as early as February. But the rules are more complicated for those who want to claim as soon as they turn 62.

You might think you'll become eligible for benefits in the month you turn 62, but actually, you become eligible in the first month that you're 62 for the entire month. So unless you were born on the first of a month, you'll have to wait until the month after that birthday to collect.

When you're ready, you can apply online or by visiting your local Social Security office. You'll need to provide the following information:

Your Social Security number

Your birth date and birthplace

The names of your employers for the past two years and dates of employment

The name(s) of current and former spouses

Marriage date(s) and place(s)

The names and birth dates of any children who may be eligible to claim benefits based on your work record

If you have any questions about what you need to provide or you're unable to obtain some of the necessary information, contact the Social Security Administration. It may be able to assist you in tracking it down.

How to know when your first check will arrive

The Social Security Administration pays benefits in the month after the month they are due. So if you want to begin collecting benefits in March, for example, you won't actually get a check until April. Keep this in mind when planning how you'll cover your costs during those early months.

The actual date you'll receive your first check depends on the day of the month you were born. Here's the payment schedule:

1st to the 10th: Second Wednesday of every month

Second Wednesday of every month 11th to the 20th: Third Wednesday of every month

Third Wednesday of every month 21st to the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of every month

If you're also applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which provides benefits to low-income seniors as well as the blind and disabled, the government makes those payments to all recipients on the first of every month, regardless of their birth dates. However, if the first falls on a weekend or holiday, SSI payouts happen on the last business day before the first of the month.

If any of the above information was news to you, you may want to pause and rethink your plans in terms of timing when you file for Social Security. You might need to apply a little sooner than you anticipated if you want your checks to start at a particular time. And if you have any questions, reach out to the Social Security Administration for clarification.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.