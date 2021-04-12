PLAN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.67, changing hands as high as $61.11 per share. Anaplan Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.50 per share, with $86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.66.

