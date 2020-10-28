Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PAGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.63, the dividend yield is 10.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAGP was $6.63, representing a -66.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.02 and a 118.09% increase over the 52 week low of $3.04.

PAGP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). PAGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PAGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 318.88%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAGP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAGP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an decrease of -20.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAGP at 3.91%.

