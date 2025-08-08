Plains GP Holdings, L.P Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Plains GP Holdings, L.P (PAGP) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $210 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plains GP Holdings, L.P reported adjusted earnings of $312 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.6% to $10.642 billion from $12.757 billion last year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $10.642 Bln vs. $12.757 Bln last year.

