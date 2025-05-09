PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Earnings Results: $PAGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP ($PAGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $12,011,000,000, missing estimates of $14,423,331,420 by $-2,412,331,420.

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAGP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PAGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 12/18/2024

