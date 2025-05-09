PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Earnings Results: $PAGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP ($PAGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $12,011,000,000, missing estimates of $14,423,331,420 by $-2,412,331,420.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PAGP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 2,081,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,254,294
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,955,181 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,762,666
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,377,318 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,315,104
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,230,042 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,608,171
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 1,198,038 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,019,938
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. added 927,855 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,053,974
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 762,836 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,020,925
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAGP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAGP forecast page.
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PAGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 03/25/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 12/18/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.