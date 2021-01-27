Dividends
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PAGP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAGP was $9.3, representing a -48.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.06 and a 205.92% increase over the 52 week low of $3.04.

PAGP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). PAGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports PAGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 311.73%, compared to an industry average of -7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PAGP as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENFR with an increase of 13.09% over the last 100 days.

