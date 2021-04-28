Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PAGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.55, the dividend yield is 7.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAGP was $9.55, representing a -25.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.90 and a 75.07% increase over the 52 week low of $5.46.

PAGP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PAGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports PAGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -90.63%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

