Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (PAGP) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 19.78

The average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:PAGP) has been revised to 19.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 18.83 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from the latest reported closing price of 18.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.89%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 229,570K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 11,538K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,970K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,449K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,021K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 86.61% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 11,312K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,615K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,073K shares, representing a decrease of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 81.86% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 8,332K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.