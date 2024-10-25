News & Insights

Plains GP Holdings downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

October 25, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $19, down from $22. The firm says slowing Permian crude oil production growth “flattens” the company’s EBITDA trajectory. While geopolitical uncertainty may persist in the near-term, oil market fundamentals continue to screen soft absent a disruption to global supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Heading into 2025, Morgan Stanley is estimating a 1.3 MMBPD global crude oil supply surplus.

