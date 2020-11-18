Plains GP Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PAGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.63, changing hands as high as $8.68 per share. Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAGP's low point in its 52 week range is $3.04 per share, with $19.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.