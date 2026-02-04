Plains GP Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Plains GP Holdings PAGP is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6, 2026, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, PAGP’s adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

PAGP missed the consensus estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, with the average negative surprise being 57.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

PAGP’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, implying a massive improvement from the year-ago reported number. It has witnessed no estimate revisions in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $11.6 billion, suggesting a 6.8% fall from the year-ago actuals.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for PAGP

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for PAGP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just not the case here.

The publicly traded entity has an Earnings ESP of -35.78% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PAGP’s Factors to Note

PAGP has an indirect, non-economic interest in Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA, a leading master limited partnership, having a vast network of pipeline and other midstream assets. Since midstream business is inherently stable, PAGP is likely to have generated stable cash flows in the fourth quarter. The extensive midstream assets also comprise storage, processing and fractionation facilities, which paint a picture of the stability of midstream operations.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Antero Midstream is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting a 4.35% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a 30% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

